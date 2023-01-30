Several area schools were closed on Monday after a wintry mix hit the area, leaving behind snow, sleet, and ice-covered roads.

Residents who were out on the roads and highways were advised by the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation to "Take it slow!"

Today, the forecast was for a high of 22 degrees and a low of 10 degrees Monday night. Tuesday, a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees with no precipitation was predicted. Wednesday a high of 36 degrees is forecast and warmer temps to 48 degrees are predicted on Thursday.

Click here for a list of school closings:https://www.riverbender.com/closings/

