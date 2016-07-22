ALTON - Tacos, ice cream and bands are not concepts usually associated with orthodontics, but they all converged Wednesday evening at Heintz Orthodontics.

Heintz Orthodontics, which is now known as Heintz and Bankhead Orthodontics, celebrated its June 1 merger with another successful St. Louis area orthodontics group. Dr. William Heintz said he enjoyed the merger, because it would allow him to slowly transfer to his next phase in life while knowing his patients would be under the care of doctors who cared as much as he does. Heintz assured he would still be taking care of patients from the office at a regular basis for the next three years, and said an event Wednesday was a way for his longtime patients to meet the new doctors who will be operating from his practice.

One of those doctors is Dr. Darren Rodabough. Rodabough said the merger will bring new computer-directed technology to the practice.

"We have new technology like 3-D digital printing to do mouth scans in place of impressions for mouth models for retainers," Rodabough said. "We can also run a lot of simulations with that. We can do inside the mouth braces for patients who fit the conditions."

Dr. Brent Bankhead said his practice operates throughout the St. Louis Metro Area in places such as Fairview Heights, Warrenten, Wentzville, Waterloo, Columbia, Illinois and Chesterfield. He said adding Alton to the list was an easy decision.

"We like Bill (Heintz)," Bankhead said. "It's all about Bill. Alton is a good community. It's a nice place to live, and this is a good practice. It's perfect when two good practices can come together like this."

Heintz agreed with Bankhead's sentiments, stating the merger will only improve his practice, which has been an Alton mainstay for three decades.

"All of my team is still intact," Heintz said. "I'm still here the majority of the time and I will be for the next three years."

Frozen treats were provided for the celebration by Shivers Frozen Custard. Food was provided by Ole Morales Tacos.

