JERSEYVILLE - The Taco Bell located at the Medford Food Store in Jerseyville will be moving to the location where construction is visible off U.S. Route 67 near Wal-Mart.

Jennifer Molitor, public relations coordinator for John Moroney’s W & M Restaurant Co., said the company is ecstatic about the new location and the Taco Bell relocation.

“John Moroney, the owner, is excited about it,” she said. “He really likes the location, the town and the traffic. Taco Bell is working to expand their restaurants nationwide.”

Moroney is president of W & M Restaurants Inc., and owner of W & M Properties.

The facility will offer all the new perks of the modern Taco Bell restaurants, Molitor said.

“It will offer the new design of Taco Bell with the new bards and nice tables involved,” she said. “From the few remodels of Taco Bell we have seen, there has been very positive feedback. It will be a whole new look inside and outside and be the size of a regular Taco Bell.”

The hope for the owners of the new restaurant is to have a soft opening by late June and be open for business sometime in July, but that is all dependent on the weather.

