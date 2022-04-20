IRVINE, CALIF. - Taco Bell announced in a press release yesterday that a long-missed fan-favorite menu item will be making its return in exactly one month on May 19: the Mexican Pizza.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

A change.org petition titled “Save the Mexican Pizza” reached nearly 200,000 signatures online and was acknowledged by Taco Bell in the press release announcing the menu item’s return. The author and organizer of the petition, Krish Jagirdar, said they were invited on a conference call with the Taco Bell team earlier this year and felt like Mexican Pizza lovers everywhere had finally been heard.

“Listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA,” Jagirdar said. “It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

The Mexican Pizza will be publicly available again on May 19, but “loyalty members” can get early access to the menu item starting May 17 through the Taco Bell mobile app. The Mexican Pizza will also be available for delivery through DoorDash during the first week of its return, rolling out to other food delivery services on May 27.

While the Mexican Pizza is traditionally made with two crispy flour shells, beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three-cheese blend, Taco Bell is also offering a vegetarian version without the seasoned beef. To learn more about the Mexican Pizza’s return, read the press release from Taco Bell.

