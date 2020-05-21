Sylvan Learning Center of Edwardsville at 6A Glen Ed Professional Park, Glen Carbon, has made several adjustments because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and has expanded online opportunities.

“Soon, Sylvan Learning hopes to be open back at its center, too, but will continue with the online presence, as well,” owner Angela Turner said.

“We have been online for two months now,” Turner added with their education/tutoring program for students. “Some parents can’t wait for us to open our office, but our online program is well-liked overall. We will definitely keep it in the future. We have several college professors and upper-level master’s instructors and this makes things easier for them to do math and chemistry and specialized things that are not in our core program. This allows some of the instructors the flexibility of having more time to tutor.”

Turner said she is proud of what Sylvan is able to do to improve students and said overall, she has an outstanding group of educators, all with tremendous experience in her program.

Turner said she is proud to see many students improve their ACT scores by three points after Sylvan lessons. One Edwardsville High School student went from a 32 on their ACT to a 36, a perfect score.

When Sylvan opens its doors, Turner said there will be a lot of changes. Instructors and students will be required to wear masks through the COVID-19 Pandemic. There will be constant disinfecting of the facility, and children will have to wash their hands and have temperature checks.

“We will have students wait in their cars, and we will have someone escort the kids one at a time,” she said. “We will not have kids sitting in the waiting room during the pandemic.”

Again, Turner emphasized how much she believes in her instructors with Sylvan in Edwardsville.

“This is the best group of teachers I have ever worked with in one building in my 30 years of working with young children,” Turner said. “Everyone here loves to learn, and there is an atmosphere of respect.”

Turner said information is being sent to previous clients to see if they prefer online lessons or in house. For more information, about Sylvan, contact (618) 307-4526.

