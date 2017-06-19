EDWARDSVILLE - Lenny Rakers and Misty Menossi recently took over ownership of the Sylvan Learning Center in Edwardsville. Monday, June 19, marks their first day in a new facility.

Sylvan in Edwardsville has moved from 2110 Troy Road to 110 Rockingham Court in Edwardsville, just down from Pasta House. The new building has more than double the size of the previous building, so Sylvan is able to offer even more help for students.

Rakers and Menossi are looking to have impact in their lives and with their local ties and personal experience with Sylvan, they decided to take over as franchisees. The owners said a large grand opening is planned soon for the center.

Menossi said she is a mother and Rakers is a father and both wanted to find ways to advance their children, so they chose the Sylvan pattern. Both fell in love with the Sylvan concepts and methods to help youth.

“I have been a resident of Edwardsville for almost 20 years and went to college at SIUE,” Menossi said. “I wanted to do something to help our community and I thought this was a perfect fit. We are super excited for the staff and all the kids to have a new and refreshed environment to learn in here at Sylvan.”

Rakers said Sylvan has made such a difference for his family.

It is Rakers’ hope that he and Menossi can continue Sylvan’s successful ways and grow and expand it in the community.

“I personally know the program and want other people to excel,” Rakers said. “There is nothing better than to make kids grow and be confident with learning. If they lose confidence, they don’t want to learn. Sylvan makes a difference with confidence to learn and excel further.”

Sabrina Drone is the center director and oversees all educational programs for Sylvan of Edwardsville.

“Our new location is actually double the square footage and the parking is much better,” Menossi said. “We can grow several of our programs with robotics and have more tables for traditional tutoring. We are very excited about opening the new facility.”

The two new owners stressed that the Edwardsville Sylvan consists of passionate educators who love inspiring children to succeed with a warm, caring approach, relating to kids. Confidence comes through smiles as well as skills and better test scores, they said.

“We selectively choose tutors who know local curriculum and can link Sylvan’s lessons to what is being taught in school.”

With more than 35 years of experience and more than 750 locations throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life.

Sylvan’s proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog or call (618) 656-0500.

