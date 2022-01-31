ST. LOUIS - There has been plenty of history made on the basketball court at St. Louis Vashon High School over the years.

On Saturday afternoon, it was Syd Harris' turn.

The senior forward scored 28 points 21 of them in the first half, to break Emmonnie Henderson's all-time scoring record for the Tigers' girls basketball program in Edwardsville's 58-38 win over the Wolverines Saturday afternoon.

Harris now has 1,807 points for her career and also extended her single-season scoring record to 591 points for the season with her effort. Henderson ended her career in 2012-13 with 1,806 points.

Harris came to within one point of Henderson with a three with 5:20 left in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 41-22 lead, tying Rachel Pranger for second with 1,805 points. Harris then hit a pair of free throws with 4:24 left in the period to break Henderson's all-time mark.

The game was stopped temporarily to allow the Tiger players and coaches to congratulate Harris on her new record.

In the game itself, Edwardsville jumped out to a 14-6 lead after one quarter, then extended the lead to 32-17 at halftime, then outscored the Wolverines in the second half 26-21 to take the win.

Along with Harris, Elle Evans scored 14 points. Raychel Jones led Vashon with 23 points.

The Wolverines are now 8-7, while the Tigers are now 21-4 and host Collinsville on Tuesday night in a Southwestern Conference game, starting at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville then travels to East St. Louis on Thursday night and are at Quincy Notre Dame next Saturday night, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

