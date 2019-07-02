EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, March 27th. The Parks Department will be showing “Swiss Family Robinson” (1960) film starring John Mills, Dorothy McGuire, and James MacArthur. This is an adventure and family movie. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30 A.M.

Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30am and the movie will begin at 10:00 a.m. Each person will get 1 pastry, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is July 5th. Bring your grandchildren to the Wildey Theatre to enjoy this classic movie.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

