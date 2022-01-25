EDWARDSVILLE - Since he was a young boy, Cohen Osborn has been a swim star. Cohen started in summer swim as a youngster and he has continued to improve and blossom over the years and is now a poised and powerful, sophomore high school swimmer. From a young age, Cohen has been dominant in nearly every stroke and it remains the same today. The sky is the limit for what Cohen will achieve by the time he graduates at EHS.

Edwardsville High School Coach Christian Rhoten and Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center Director Bob Rettle had nothing but positive things to say about him.

“Cohen jumped right into the mix of in summer swim at a young age,” Rettle said. “Cohen’s parents both swimmers, Brooke and Scott Osborn were both swimmers, so we have a little bit generational swim stuff going on here. That doesn’t happen so much for couples, but it is nice to see the generational swim thing in the program.”

Rettle said Cohen has tons of talent and has some of the top marks ever recorded in USA-Ozark swimming.

Cohen Osborn is having a great season for the Edwardsville High boys swimming team in 2021-2022, and in a quadrangular meet held Jan. 22 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, Osborn won both the 100-yard butterfly at 55.84 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke in a blazing 50.22 seconds, also swimming on relay teams that helped the Tigers win the meet against Chatham Glenwood, Springfield, and O'Fallon.

Cohen is an iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Cohen felt he had a very good meet in the quad and has been swimming well all season.

"I swam really well today," Osborn said in an interview immediately following his win in the 100-yard backstroke. "I managed to go 21.7 in my 50 (yard freestyle) as well, which is a very good time for me. So I was happy with that."

Osborn feels he has swum very well this season and has worked hard in training to achieve his best times so far this season.

"So far this season, I've done very well," Osborn said, "because we've been training extremely hard over just this whole season and my times currently are probably better than I was even hoping for. We're doing very well."

"I've done a lot of season-best times," Osborn added. "I'm a little bit off of my best times, but you have to keep in mind that when I went those, I was fully tapered and I had a race suit on. Currently, I'm just in a practice suit probably doing the hardest training of the season right now."

Cohen has won many races in important meets this season and he also feels the Tigers overall have done well.

"Oh, I feel like the team is doing really well this year," Osborn said. "I feel like we have a really good shot at winning sectionals, hopefully. Overall, we've done extremely well as a team this season."

The Tigers will be hosting the IHSA sectional meet on Feb. 19 at the CFAC, with the state meet in suburban Chicago on Feb. 25-26, and Osborn is hoping for good things to come from the sectional meet.

"I'm really hoping we can pull out the win here," Osborn said, "and hopefully, get a couple of relays to state as well."

As with the rest of the Tiger swimmers, Osborn is grateful and happy to be able to swim in front of fans again after the abbreviated 2021 COVID season, where the state meet was canceled because of the pandemic.

"Getting to swim for the fans is really uplifting because you really feed off the crowd's energy and it makes racing a lot easier," he said.

