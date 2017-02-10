EDWARDSVILLE - From now on, Edwardsville will mark “Bailey Grinter Day” on Feb. 7.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton presented Grinter, one of the state’s top high school swimmers, the proclamation at Tuesday’s Edwardsville City Council meeting.

Grinter was an IHSA state champion in the 100-yard backstroke this past year and captured several state medals for the Tigers. She was a highly sought after college recruit and decided on the University Tennessee as the college to take her talents.

Bailey’s mother, April, said her daughter is a lifelong Edwardsville resident and it meant a lot to her receive this honor.

“The Mayor Hal Patton wanted to make her feel special and he did with this honor,” April Grinter said. “He mentioned she was a great student and has seven state medals. He also said she has a big career ahead with swimming and whatever she picks.

“This was so sweet for the city to do this. We thought it was the coolest thing to have her hometown recognize her in this manner. She has accomplished a lot and has so much ahead of her.”

Mayor Patton said: "Bailey is not only an impressive young lady winning seven medals at state but she has been an excellent teammate and an inspiration to others in the program," he said. "The Chuck Fruit family donated and established wonderful aquatic center. The purpose of the facility shows when you have individuals like Bailey who are not only good individually but great teammates. She shows it is possible for someone from Edwardsville to win a state championship and go to the Olympic Trials. It means a lot to our comment for someone to accomplish that."

Part of the proclamation read: "With talent and determination, Bailey has the inherent ability to compete on a national level as well as future attempts at the Olympics. City officials and the citizens of the City of Edwardsville, Illinois, hereby extend congratulations and express their gratitude and appreciation to Bailey Grinter for her dedication, sportsmanship, and hard work that helped bring this recognition and honor to the City of Edwardsville."

Around the pool, Grinter is now known nationwide, but to be recognized in the city she was born and raised in was in a word, “awesome,” April Grinter said.

