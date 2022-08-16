Sweet & Spicy Balsamic Honey Glazed Chicken Recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to 3/4" thickness
- 1 tablespoon Olive Oil Marketplace Chipotle Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Get-R-Smoked Smoked Paprika
- 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
- 1 teaspoon Chili Powder
- 2 teaspoons Get-R-Smoked Mikes SPG All-Purpose Seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons Olive Oil Marketplace Hickory Smoked Balsamic
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and brush lightly with olive oil.Rub chicken breasts with Chipotle Olive Oil.Combine paprika, Brown Sugar, chili powder, Mike's SPG, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl. Coat chicken with the spice mixture and lay on a baking sheet.Broil the chicken for 4 minutes on one side then flip. Broil the other side for 4 more minutes (or until chicken is cooked through).While chicken is broiling, combine honey and Hickory Smoked Balsamic in a small bowl.After the chicken is cooked through, brush each side liberally with the honey/balsamic combination. Return chicken to the broiler for 2 minutes until the glaze thickens and caramelizes.Remove from broiler and transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot with any glaze left on the bottom of the baking sheet.
