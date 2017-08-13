Sweden's Hansson defeats Israel's Or Ram-Harel 6-1, 6-2 to win USTA Edwardsville Futures
EDWARDSVILLE - Sweden's Gustav Hansson defeated Israel's Or Ram-Harel 6-1, 6-2 to win the USTA Pro Circuit Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by the EGHM Foundation Sunday at the EHS Tennis Center.
The title came after Hansson teamed with Hunter Callahan to win the doubles crown Friday evening.
It is Hansson's first Futures singles title.
