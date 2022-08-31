EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior Nicole Johnson shot a one-under-par 71 to take the first-round individual lead in the Southwestern Conference girls' golf tournament Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. Nicole is one shot ahead of her sister, Rachel, who fired a 72.

The Tigers have the team lead at the end of the round with a score of 312, with O'Fallon in second at 324, Collinsville third with 380, Belleville East fourth with 400, and Belleville West fifth with 420.

Edwardsville's Sophia Rankin tied for sixth with an 84 and the Tigers' Ruhee Gupchuk and Alton's Addison Kenney both were tied eighth with Kiley Belobraydic of Collinsville, all shooting an 85.

Other scores for the Tigers were Alayna Garman with an 86, Emma Holt with a 91, and Parker Burns with a 108. Samantha Eales fired a 110 for the Redbirds and Makaylah Harrington carded a 148.

The second round will be played on Sept. 20 at Fair Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.

FIRST ROUND AT STONEWOLF GOLF CLUB, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

LEWIS LEADS INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS, TIGERS TEAM STANDINGS AFTER FIRST ROUND OF SWC TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville's Mason Lewis shot a four-over-par 76 to take the lead after the first round of the Southwestern Conference boys golf tournament at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

The Tigers lead after the first round with a team score of 317, with O'Fallon second at 318, Alton held third place with 338, Collinsville was fourth at 347, Belleville West was fifth with 357 and Belleville East was sixth with 358.

Lewis holds a one shot lead over three other golfers - Hunter Ficken and Luke Jackson of O'Fallon, along with Alex Siatos of Alton - all of whom shot 75 and will carry those scores into the second round of the tournament on Sept. 20 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

In addition to Lewis, Carter Crow and T.J. Theims both shot a 79 for the Tigers and Joe Chiarodo added an 83. The other individual scores for Alton and Collinsville were not available at press time.

