EDWARDSVILLE - Saturday, Dec. 2, will be a big day for Southwestern Conference boys basketball at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with the second SWC & the E.

The series of games will feature each SWC boys basketball battling another, starting at 3:30 p.m. with Alton against Granite City live on Riverbender.com. Edwardsville meets Belleville West in the final game of the day at 8 p.m. The day serves as the conference opener for all the SWC teams.

"Last year's inaugural event was a great success and many basketball fans from all around the area enjoyed watching one of the best high school conferences in the state kick off their season," SWC Commissioner Bill Schmidt said early in the week. "This year, our teams have gotten off to great starts in their respective Thanksgiving tournaments and everybody is looking forward to beginning conference play. As always, the SWC has teams which will be among the best in the area, as well as many great individual players."

The SWC @ the E Schedule at the Vadalabene Center on the SIUE campus is as follows:

3:30 p.m. - The Alton Redbirds will compete against the Granite City Warriors.

5:00 p.m. - The O'Fallon Panthers take on the Collinsville Kahoks.

6:30 p.m. - The Belleville East Lancers battle the East St. Louis Flyers.

8:00 p.m. - The Belleville West Maroons go against the Edwardsville Tigers. Tickets

The game is only $5 per person and that fee is good for all four games, Schmidt said.

