Officer Atanasov.SWANSEA - Swansea Police Department welcomed a new officer this week as George Atanasov graduated from the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy in Belleville.

Officer Atanasov is scheduled to begin the department’s field training program in the village shortly.

The department expressed pride in Atanasov’s achievement and encouraged community members to offer a warm welcome when they see him on patrol.

“We are proud of his hard work and excited to have him join our police family,” the Swansea Police Department said in a statement.

Atanasov’s addition comes as the Swansea Police Department continues efforts to strengthen its presence and service within the community.

