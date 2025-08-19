SWANSEA — The Swansea Police Department welcomed two new officers who served in the United States Air Force during a special board meeting, as Nicholas Wallace and Jeffrey Rankin took their oaths of office from Mayor Jeff Parker.

Wallace and Rankin's military backgrounds are expected to contribute to their roles in protecting the local community.

“Thanks for your service to our country and we look forward to you serving and protecting our community,” the Swansea Police Department said in a statement.

In a photo above from the event, Rankin is pictured in the center and Wallace on the right.

