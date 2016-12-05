SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FROM TOUR GROUP EVENT:

EDWARDSVILLE - Culver’s in Edwardsville does a lot for the surrounding communities and Saturday afternoon it rang in the holidays by hosting a fundraiser for the Suzuki Tour Group.

The Suzuki Tour Group members performed music, waited tables, helped at the drive thru and in general brought smiles to everyone around them during a two-and-a-half hour stay at Culver’s on Saturday.

Manager Amanda Boushie said hosting the Suzuki Tour Group is something the Culver’s in Edwardsville looks forward to every year and it has now become a tradition.

“People enjoy the music,” she said. “They (the Tour Group) make great money to go on their trip each year and so many seem to know about it. It is a tradition for us at this point. It is always done at the beginning of the Christmas season.”

Boushie said the Culver’s was non-stop with business on Saturday and the Tour Group definitely helped bring in an audience and customers.

“The kids are so talented and they come up here and help us and have great smiles,” she said. “They are just great people every year.”

Culver’s provides a part of profits from their sales during the Tour Group’s time in the restaurant. Boushie praised Kelly Cobb, the Culver’s owner, for caring about his community and doing many fundraising events to help organizations.

“This is special,” she said of the Tour Group appearance. “He is a very generous man.”

Boushie had a great way to describe the Tour Group youth: “They are kind and courteous and put everyone in the Christmas spirit,” she said. “They are smart and very sweet kids.”

