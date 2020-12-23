ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On December 23, 2020, at approximately 7:53 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 2200 block of Chambers Road for a call for service for a person down.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male lying on the parking lot to the rear of a business. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators observed no obvious physical trauma to the victim’s body.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the death investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

