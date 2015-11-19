The following subjects were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of armed robbery:

JARRETT A. WRIGHT

MALE / AGE: 16

2400 BLOCK OF MILLS AVENUE

ALTON, ILLINOIS

WILLIE T. BROOKS

MALE / AGE: 17

500 BLOCK OF CHERRY STREET

ALTON, ILLINOIS

SOLOMAN L. HUBBARD

MALE / AGE: 24

1200 BLOCK OF HAMPTON STREET

ALTON, ILLINOIS

On Thursday evening, November 5, 2015, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Casey’s General Store, 6301 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois, in reference to an armed robbery. Deputies met with the store’s clerks and determined two unknown subjects robbed the business at gunpoint.

The robbery was captured on the store’s video surveillance system. The suspects entered the business at approximately 10:34 p.m. Both suspects were wearing dark clothes and ski masks. One suspect was armed with a black in color handgun, which he pointed at the clerks. The suspects demanded money and forced one clerk to the ground, while ordering the second to retrieve the store’s money. After taking the money, which included a large amount of rolled change, the suspects fled the store on foot, in what is believed to be a northern direction.

Both suspects were described as younger black males (possibly teenagers or early twenties), short, with thin builds. Surveillance images of both suspects captured during the robbery were distributed to the public and have been attached to this release. Sheriff’s Office Officials were previously briefed by the Alton Police Department on four similar robberies taking place in the City of Alton. A joint investigation was conducted which developed information that led investigators to the suspects.

A search warrant for Brooks’ residence was issued and executed on Tuesday morning. Brooks and Wright were located in the home, and evidence associated with the investigation was seized. Both defendants were held pending further investigation and a formal presentation of facts to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Hubbard was located by the Alton Department on Wednesday evening and taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Formal charges where issued by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today against the defendants for their involvement in the robberies. The Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder issued the warrants setting bond on Wright and Hubbard at $500,000.00, and bond on Brooks’ at $250,000.00. Hubbard was also charged with one felony charge of UNLAWFUL POSSESION OF WEAPONS BY A FELON, in connection with the investigation.

There were a total of five separate armed robberies linked to Wright and Hubbard. Evidence was developed during the investigation linking Brooks to two of the armed robberies. The group targeted the Upper Alton Walgreens and CVS, the Alton Casey’s General Store on Washington Ave, and the Godfrey Casey’s General Store on Godfrey Road. In each robbery a gun was displayed and money was demanded. See the attached criminal informations for further specifics on the charges and dates of offense.

Anyone having information related to the investigation is being asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or the Alton Police Department at the following numbers:

618-463-3505 (Alton Police Department)

618-692-4433 (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

618-296-3000 (Madison County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line)

