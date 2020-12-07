ALTON - A stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit Sunday afternoon through parts of Alton before the two suspects fled on foot and were apprehended pretty quickly.

Alton Police Department tried to stop a stolen vehicle that was stolen from Missouri. The black Dodge Challenger then fled the traffic stop. The pursuit went down Pearl St. where it struck spike strips.

The car turned onto Broadway where the two occupants jumped out of the vehicle. One suspect jumped onto Fast Eddies Bon-Air's roof and was apprehended. The second suspect ran across Broadway into a field and was appended.

East Alton and Wood River Police were on the scene for assistance.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

