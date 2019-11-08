GODFREY - During the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 7, the Madison County Sheriff's Office was able to recover one of the stolen vehicles from Godfrey on Wednesday and take several suspects into custody after an array of recent area vehicle burglaries.

"Officers and Detectives from the Alton Police Department and deputies and investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s office were able to recover one of the stolen vehicles and take several subjects into custody," Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. David Vuchich said. "The joint investigation would reveal that the suspects were responsible for an estimated 150 vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey/Alton area during the last week. The vast majority of these incidents were believed to be either unreported or unknown to the victims due to no forced entry being made into the vehicles.

"As a public safety announcement, the public is reminded to please secure all vehicles when they are not occupied. This simple step helps deter thefts in the area."

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several vehicle burglary reports in the Godfrey area near West Delmar Thursday morning. In addition, two vehicles were reported stolen in the area. The majority of the vehicle burglary reports were similar in that the victims’ vehicles were reportedly unlocked and only small miscellaneous items (e.g. change currency, personal effects, etc.) inside the vehicles were taken.

Article continues after sponsor message

"As the investigation continued, enough information was developed to link suspects to other incidents which appeared to be related within the jurisdiction of the Alton Police Department earlier in the week," Capt. Vuchich said. "The Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Alton Police Department to develop suspects in the case."

The joint investigation would reveal that the suspects were responsible for an estimated 150 vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey/Alton area during the last week, Vuchich said.

"The vast majority of these incidents were believed to be either unreported or unknown to the victims due to no forced entry being made into the vehicles. As a public safety announcement, the public is reminded to please secure all vehicles when they are not occupied. This simple step helps deter thefts in the area.

"The investigation is still pending and no further information will be made public until charges are formally filed. Charges are anticipated today for two adults and a petition for one juvenile."

More like this: