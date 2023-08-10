HARDIN - A man faces multiple charges after the Calhoun Sheriff's Office performed what they described as a "high-risk" stop.

The charges are for Timothy W. Bricker, 39, of Beardstown. The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said he used an alias of his brother, Benjamin Bricker. An identification card belonging to Benjamin Bricker was located during the arrest. A passenger also identified the driver as Benjamin Bricker.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, Timothy W. Bricker, will face the following charges:

Driving While Revoked,

Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer,

Obstructing Justice,

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and;

Resisting Arrest.

The incident occurred at 12:42 a.m. on June 20, 2023. Sergeant Zach Hardin with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 100 and Hamburg-Michael Road, Michael, Calhoun County, Illinois.

The occupants of the vehicle provided Sergeant Hardin with a false name for the driver, and after multiple requests to exit the vehicle, fled from the traffic stop, traveling west on Hamburg-Michael Road. The suspect vehicle attempted to turn around in the parking lot of a local business in Michael, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

At this time, Sergeant Hardin conducted a "high-risk stop" of the vehicle, ordering both occupants out of the vehicle. Both occupants continued to refuse to comply with commands.

Illinois Conservation Police Officer Jordan Roundcount arrived on the scene to assist Sergeant Hardin. After several minutes of refusing to obey commands, two suspects were taken into custody without any use of force.

Law Enforcement Officials from Greene County also arrived on the scene to assist in the traffic stop and subsequent investigation.

Narcotics, narcotic instruments, and a "look-alike" air pistol were located in the vehicle.

Subsequent to the investigation, it was determined the driver was actually Timothy W. Bricker. The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said Timothy Bricker has an extensive criminal history and multiple incidents in which he used his brother's alias.

More like this: