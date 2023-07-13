CARLINVILLE - Shawn M. Evans, 36, is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Dana Morgan Jr., 37, who died of gunshot wounds in a shooting in Carlinville on Wednesday night. Evans remains on the loose as of around 4 p.m. Thursday, Carlinville Police said.

A $2,000,000 warrant has been issued by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer. Evans is alleged to have intentionally and without lawful justification killed or done great bodily harm to Dana Morgan, Jr., thereby causing his death.

"The public is asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity," the Carlinville Police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Members of the public are reminded that the allegations are not proof of the defendant's guilty," Carlinville Police said. "A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government's burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

Read more in these related stories:

37-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed In Carlinville Wednesday Night

GoFundMe Set For Victim In Carlinville Shooting

More like this: