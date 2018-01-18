Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Dollar General at 5711 Godfrey Road in Godfrey Road.

The sheriff's office is also seeking any information about the suspect shown in photos or the vehicle displayed in a photo.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, a light skinned black male, clean shaven, thin build and medium height (possibly 5’7” to 5’8”), robbed the Dollar General at 5711 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning.

The suspect produced a weapon and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect was wearing a blue jacket with a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, and a dark stocking type cap, the sheriff's office said.

A possible suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2-door passenger car, believed to be an early 2000’s model Honda Civic, with a factory trunk spoiler, possibly having out of state license plates. A similar suspect vehicle image is attached, as well as surveillance images of the actual suspect captured by the stores surveillance cameras.

Anyone having information related to this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)
618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

More like this:

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Closes MLK Drive in Godfrey
Sep 3, 2025
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Pedestrian Incident on MLK Boulevard
Sep 4, 2025
Cahokia Heights Man Charged with Felonies After Ambulance Theft and Chase
Sep 12, 2025
Suspect Assaults Two and Fires Shots in Alton Neighborhood
Sep 30, 2025
Vehicle Strike Kills Godfrey Man On U.S. Highway 67
Sep 9, 2025

 