ALTON - A man was shot at the scene of a Tuesday morning home invasion on Porter Street in Alton. The suspect fled on foot and collapsed near Alben Street in Alton before police arrived on the scene.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons confirmed a suspect had been shot by the homeowner during the invasion. The chief could not provide any other details.

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department Ambulance responded quickly to the scene. A neighbor called the police and said they heard three to four gunshots in the area before the police arrived.

Alton Police called for air medical helicopter from a nearby hospital, but it is not known at this time if they were used.

Chief Simmons said he was unable yet to provide any more details, but more information will come soon.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

