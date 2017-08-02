HARDIN - A chase, which began somewhere in Greene County ended in Detroit, Illinois, approximately 25 miles north of Kampsville, Tuesday afternoon with a suspect in custody after crashing a stolen truck. The Calhoun Sheriff's Office announced the suspect's name Wednesday morning.

Jessie Vohn Dorris, 47, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was taken to Pittsfield Hospital Tuesday afternoon after allegedly crashing a stolen truck near Detroit, Illinois. That crash was the result of a bizarre chase, during which Dorris allegedly drove a vehicle into the Illinois River, swam to the other side, and allegedly stole a truck parked in Kampsville, which is the vehicle authorities say he was in when he crashed in Detroit.

"We helped with mutual aid for Greene County," Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington said. "When we got involved, he drove into the Illinois River, and swam across. The ferry operator tried throwing him a life preserver and he refused. A boater up there picked up officers from Greene County and took them to the other side. I had to to make my trip back around the horn to give chase."

During the alleged theft of the truck, Heffington said Dorris struck an officer from Greene County. Heffington said the officer is doing fine and suffered minimal injuries.

While Heffington is not sure where the chase began, he said deputies lost sight of Dorris past the Pike County line, but added one of the tires of the stolen truck had fallen by the wayside, causing Dorris to allegedly flee police at high speeds while driving on a rim.

"He was driving so fast we couldn't keep up with him," Heffington said. "Our deputies followed the rim marks, until they found him crashed an in the custody of Pike County deputies. I'm pretty sure Scott County sent a few people out as well."

Heffington said charges are currently pending as the departments involved compare notes. He said Dorris is in the custody of the Greene County Jail, and authorities have up to 48 hours to file charges against him.

Dorris had a warrant from Missouri for felony grand theft auto, Heffington stated.

