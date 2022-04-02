SPRINGFIELD - The Christian County Sheriff's Office said a suspect wanted after possible double homicide in Collinsville started a chase in the county when he refused to pull over. He was spotted first near Hillsboro, IL.

The suspect sped through Nokomis and into Christian County and the suspect stopped his vehicle 5 miles south of Assumption, IL., on U.S. 51 where law enforcement said a shooting that involved the suspect and police took place.

The suspect was discovered down and apprehended and also airlifted to a Springfield area hospital. No condition report was available, law enforcement said, but there were no other individuals or officers hurt in the gunfire.

More should be released about the situation at a press conference in Madison County on Sunday.

