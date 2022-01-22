EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike has provided an update to the shooting in the parking lot of East Alton Ice Arena on Saturday night.

This was Golike's report early Sunday morning: "East Alton Police Department responded to a shooting on the parking lot of the East Alton Ice Arena. The initial investigation revealed two gunshot victims. Both victims are being treated at area hospitals at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The suspect is a black male, late 20s, early 30s. He fled northeast on foot. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with info on this case is encouraged to call East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212.

More like this: