ALTON - Alton Police have taken a suspect into custody and charged him with involvement in two separate weekend robberies.

The suspect, Richard C. Jones, of the 1800 block of Kennedy Ave. in Alton, was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for his involvement in those separate incidents. He was charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with three counts of aggravated robbery.

The Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli signed the arrest warrant and set bail at $65,000. Jones is in custody at the Alton Police Department.

The charges against Jones are a result of two separate investigations conducted by members of the Alton Police Department Patrol Division as well as the Investigations Division. The first robbery allegedly occurred on the parking lot of Walgreen's located at 1650 Washington Ave., Alton, at 8:34 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Officers contacted the victim of the robbery who told them that an unknown black male had just robbed her at gunpoint of her purse as she exited her vehicle and walked to the front doors of the business, Alton Police said. Fearing for her safety, the victim complied with the robber and provided her purse and its contents to him. The robber took her purse and fled the area on foot. Despite an extensive search of the area and use of a police canine, the officers were unable to locate the suspect at that time.

Several hours later, officers were notified of a second robbery incident that occurred in the area of Belle Street and West 4th Street, Alton Police said. Officers contacted the victims who reported that an unknown black male robbed them at gunpoint and demanded the purse of one of the victims. A brief struggle over the purse ensued with the suspect ultimately releasing the purse and fleeing on foot.

A search of the area for the suspect was initiated. During that search, Detective P.J. Bennett observed a subject matching the suspect's description fleeing the area in a vehicle. Detective Bennett was able to conduct a stop of the vehicle. The driver, Jones, was positively identified as the suspect in both robbery incidents. Jones was taken into custody at that time. Alton Police said subsequent investigation led to the discovery of evidence linking Jones to both robberies.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

