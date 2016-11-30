MARYVILLE - Maryville Police have identified a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on Nov. 17 at the Circle K gas station, but the person is not yet in custody or charged, the department said Wednesday afternoon.



The suspect in the retail theft walked into the Circle K gas station at 3 a.m. on Nov. 17 and walked around the store a little bit and allegedly left with a small camcorder without paying for it, police said.

“We did get a positive ID on the suspect from a photo that appeared on our Facebook page,” Maryville Police Sgt. Brandon Ponce said.



“We had a tip called into us and we were able to identify the person in the photo on our Facebook page,” he said. “We still have to locate the person and talk to him first before he is charged. We went by a residence yesterday that we believe could be a temporary place he has been staying, but couldn’t find him.”



Ponce said anyone with any information in this case should contact the Maryville Police Department at (618) 344-8899.





