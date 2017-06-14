CARROLLTON - Austin Durham, 24, originally of Carrollton, was pronounced dead at Jersey Community Hospital at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, after being shot four times by police officers from Jerseyville and the Jersey County Sheriff's Office.

Durham was allegedly in the process of robbing DJ's Pub and Grill, located at 117 West Prairie St. in Jerseyville, when an alarm in the business alerted Jerseyville police to the situation. After police arrived, Durham allegedly fled toward the Tobacco Shop, located at 303 South Jefferson St.

When police pursued, Durham allegedly aimed a firearm at police and fired, hitting one officer several times. That officer is Nathan Miller, a three-year veteran of the Jerseyville Police Department who is 30 years old.

Police returned fire at Durham, hitting him four times. He died from those wounds shortly after the incident.

A search of the court records of Greene County, Illinois, shows an extensive criminal history of the young man, who leaves behind a young daughter.

On Oct. 30, 2012, Durham was charged with manufacture or delivery of more than 15, but less than 100 grams of cocaine or a product containing cocaine or an analogue of that drug, a Class X felony, possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, Delivery of more than 15, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

The initial charge of delivery of a product containing cocaine was amended and reduced. The stolen firearm charge was dismissed. The meth charge was also reduced.

Durham pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and received 24 months of probation, 30 hours of community service and a fine on Sept. 23, 2013.

On Feb. 13, 2013, Durham was charged with disorderly conduct. That charge was also dismissed on Sept. 23, 2013 due to a plea agreement, which also included the more serious charges mentioned above.

Earlier charges against Durham were related to residential burglary. On Dec. 7, 2011, he was charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, he pleaded guilty to that charge, served 15 days in jail and paid restitution, according to the Greene County records search.

Other charges of burglary and theft under $500 were also dismissed in that case, following the guilty plea, time served and restitution.

On Aug. 16, 2014, Durham was charged with theft under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. That charge was dismissed as well as part of a plea deal involving the felony burglary charge.

At least one order of protection was also filed against Durham in February 2017 by Haley Duba.

