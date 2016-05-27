EDWARDSVILLE - Calvin Fletcher Jr., 22, of St. Louis, was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Aggravated Discharge Of A Firearm and Armed Robbery.

Madison County Sheriff's Department Capt. Mike Dixon sent a note out to media this afternoon that Vehicular Hijacking suspect Fletcher is in custody and has been arrested on the associated warrant.

On Thursday, May 26, 2016, Madison County Sheriff Investigators following up on information developed from news coverage of this incident were able to identify the suspect and recovered the victim’s vehicle. The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office this morning, who prepared the criminal complaint and warrant against Fletcher.

The warrant was issued by the Honorable Judge Kyle Napp, who set Fletcher’s bond at $250,000.00. Fletcher is currently a fugitive, whose whereabouts are unknown.

At 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2016, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the victim of an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. The victim told deputies that he arranged to meet with an unknown subject, who responded to a Craigslist Posting he made related to a car for sale. The victim arranged to meet the subject on the parking lot of a business near the intersection of St. James Road and Moro Road, in rural Edwardsville, Illinois.

The victim responded to the business at approximately 1:45 p.m., where he met with the subject, who herein is referred to as the suspect. The suspect arrived at the business with an unknown female, in what is believed to be a black Ford Mustang. The suspect is described as a young black male (possibly a teenager), short (approximately 5’1” to 5’3”), thin, with lighter skin and short dread locks, or twist in his hair. The female who was with the suspect is a young, light skinned, short black female, with a thin build. The female was captured on the business’ surveillance system before the robbery occurred. Still images of that female are being provided for publication.

The victim allowed the suspect into his vehicle, which is described as silver in color 2006 Chevrolet, Monte Carlo, having a high end sound system. Shortly after entering the vehicle the suspect produced a handgun, pointing it at the victim, and ordering him out of the car. The victim slapped at the handgun, which was pointed at his face and the gun discharged inside of the vehicle. Fortunately, the victim wasn’t struck by the discharged round. The victim fled from the vehicle after the shot was fired. He ran back to the business, where a friend was parked in a second car. As the suspect fled the area, driving the victim’s car, the victim and his friend pursued him. The suspect fled southbound from the scene, to Illinois Route 159, to Buchta Road, and then southbound onto Interstate 255.

While chasing the stolen vehicle the victim was able to call 911 and report the events. As the vehicle proceeded westbound onto Interstate 55/70 towards St. Louis, a Fairmont City Police Office attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect fled from the pursuing officer at speeds over 100 mph. Due to concerns for the safety of the general public the officer terminated the pursuit. The suspect continued west bound over the Popular Street Bridge, into St. Louis, Missouri.

Anyone who has any information related to the whereabouts of Fletcher, or further details related to the investigation is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

618-692-0871 (Investigations)

