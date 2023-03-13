ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Highway Patrol said Monday morning that a Hermann, Mo. police officer has died after a Sunday night shooting and another was injured after an incident at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at the Casey's on Market Street in Hermann, Mo.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office issued this statement this morning about the fatal police shooting: "Today we are thinking of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, 34, one of the two officers shot last night in Hermann Missouri. Sergeant Griffith succumbed to his injuries.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. The second officer shot is in serious but stable condition. We pray for all involved."

The second police officer shot is at a St. Louis hospital, the Missouri Highway Patrol says. Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was the other officer shot in the incident.

A Blue Alert from Hermann was canceled Monday afternoon after a suspect in the shooting Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, was taken into custody. Police converged on the house where the suspect was staying at around 7 a.m. Monday and there was a long standoff before he was apprehended.

The suspect was taken into custody not far from the gas station where he was hiding inside a home.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared condolences to the Griffith family on their loss and the Hermann Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Griffith will never be forgotten and Missouri will always be grateful," Gov. Parson said. "Teresa and I are praying for Mson's family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers."