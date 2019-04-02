ALTON - The Alton Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon a man has been charged in the shooting death of an Alton man that occurred in the 3100 block of Paul Street just after midnight this morning.

Reginald L. Searles, 24 years old of Alton, was identified as the suspect in this incident, Alton Police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Searles was taken into custody by Alton Police and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon this afternoon. The warrant was signed by the honorable Judge Tognarelli. Searles is being held without bond at the Alton Jail at the time of this release.

Upon police arrival, the victim, 26-year-old Anthony L. Burgess of Alton, was found lying on the ground with obvious gunshot wounds. Responding officers provided immediate aid, then Burgess was taken via ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated and later died.

The Alton detectives who responded to the scene worked diligently and were able to determine that this incident was a result of domestic issues between two witnesses, and not a random act.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, “This murder makes two young men dead in Alton within the last two weeks because of altercations about past domestic issues with other people. "It’s a shame our young people can’t come up with ways to deal with their problems that don’t involve violence. We have to do better to end these senseless deaths.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

