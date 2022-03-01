ALTON - Trenton A. Robertson, 31, of Belleville, is facing his fifth charge of domestic battery after pushing a female household member to the ground.

He allegedly battered the woman on Feb. 27 after having been convicted of the same offense four times in 2019. Bail was set at $75,000.

In November 2019, he was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for domestic battery.

EDWARDSVILLE - Shelley J. Meyers, 37, is charged with aggravated battery.

She allegedly hit and kicked a police officer on Feb. 25. The charge was Monday. Bail was set at $20,000.

EAST ALTON - Kaitlyn M. Lochmann, 31, of Florissant, Mo., was charged Monday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

She allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Sunday. Bail was set at $15,000.

WOOD RIVER - Robby J. Layton, 43, of the 700 block of Wood River Avenue, Wood River, was charged with domestic battery.

He allegedly grabbed a minor male on Sunday after having been convicted of domestic battery in 2005. Bail was set at $15,000.

EAST ALTON - David J. Trusty, 33, of the 600 block of Action Avenue, Wood River, was charged Monday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Sunday. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Bret A. Bray, 33, of the 3400 block of Milton Road, Alton, was charged Monday with forgery and possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.

He allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check for $255 at Schwegel’s Market, 901 Alby Street, on Saturday. He was also accused of possessing a driver’s license with an image of the person to whom the check was payable. Bail was set at $30,000.

ALTON - Shawn Q. Singleton, 29, of the 2500 block of Humbert Road, Alton, was charged Monday with domestic battery.

He allegedly struck a female household member in the face with his fist on Monday. He was previously convicted of domestic battery in 2017. Bail was set at $40,000.

ALTON - Jaylen J. Carr, 21, of Florissant, Mo., was charged Monday with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly fled from an Alton police officer at, at least, 21 mph over the speed limit. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Jeremy Shewmake, 45, of the 200 block of Allen Street, and Chad A. Hudson, 45, of the 2600 block of Sidney Street, both in Alton, were charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle part.

They allegedly possessed a stolen catalytic converter on Saturday. The part was allegedly taken from a 2001 Mercedes Benz. Bail was set at $45,000.

