BELLEVILLE – Saturday night the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Chris R. Grant, 45, with the first-degree murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins early Friday morning.

The office states that Grant shot Trooper Hopkins with intent to kill or do great bodily harm in causing Hopkins’ death. Grant is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $5-million-dollar bond.

Trooper Hopkins died from his injuries Friday at St. Louis University Hospital at 6:10 p.m.

Trooper Hopkins was serving a warrant at a home near Caseyville Avenue and North 42nd Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

