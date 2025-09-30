ALTON — The Alton Police Department responded to a report of battery and criminal damage Monday night, Sept. 29, 2025, in the 1900 block of Gross Street, where a male suspect battered two known individuals and damaged a vehicle before firing gunshots into the air, authorities said.

At 9:58 p.m. on Sept. 29, Alton officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving calls of a battery and property damage. While en route, additional reports indicated that two gunshots had been heard.

"According to a preliminary investigation, the male suspect assaulted two people he knew, causing non-life-threatening injuries. He then used a landscaping brick to break the windshield of one victim’s vehicle. As the suspect fled, he reportedly fired two gunshots into the air," said Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford.

Law enforcement, including Alton officers, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wood River Police Department, established a perimeter and conducted an extensive search of the area, but did not locate the suspect.

Officials said the incident appears to be isolated, with all parties involved known to each other. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, extension 634.

