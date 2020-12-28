SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 4 initiated a joint investigation into a suspect for multiple allegations of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. The investigation commenced after multiple victims disclosed abuse in late November and early December. The Peoria Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

After a thorough investigation, the suspect was identified as Elijah T.G. Sowers (24 years of age) of Riverview, Florida. Sowers previously resided in both Lincoln and Peoria, Illinois. On December 23, 2020, Sowers was arrested on one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felony) and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) in Logan County. Sowers was arrested on two additional counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felony) in Peoria County. Sowers was arrested by the ISP, Peoria Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact the ISP at (217) 782-4750. No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

