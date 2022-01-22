MADISON COUNTY - Law enforcement was involved in a big chase Saturday after an armed robbery at a residence in the 5300 block of State Route 162 in Glen Carbon. The chase ended at the Bunker Hill-Brighton Blacktop Road with an arrest.

Madison County Capt. Will Dimitroff said the sheriff’s office is classifying the case as “a home invasion/armed robbery.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“The suspect vehicle was chased and after a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle was located,” he said. “The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended shortly after a foot pursuit in the Fosterburg Road area.”

More like this: