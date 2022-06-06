ST. LOUIS - Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced that it will hold a MORE THAN PINK Walk in St. Louis on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Tower Grove Park.

“We are excited to welcome Walk participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us in June and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever,” said Dawna Currigan, Director of Development of Missouri, and Kansas at Susan G. Komen.

All members of our breast cancer community honoring friends, family and anyone who has been impacted by the disease are welcome. The MORE THAN PINK Walk is a day where the Greater St. Louis area comes together to find a cure for breast cancer by raising funds through registrations and sponsorships - giving more individuals who are impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now.

Susan G. Komen Greater St. Louis MORE THAN PINK Walk

Tower Grove Park – Sons of Rest Pavilion

3616 Southeast Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110

Saturday, June 11, 2022

7:30 AM Walk Site Opens

9:00 AM Opening Ceremony

9:30 AM Walk Begins

Register for free online at www.komen.org/stlouiswalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

