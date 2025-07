Couples names: Susan HaugKinder and Elden Kinder

City: Golden Eagle

Date met or started dating: June 10, 1972

Date married: January 16, 2010

What makes your relationship special? We dated in 1972 before Elden joined the marines. My dad didn't want his 16 year old dating a 20 year old Marine so he chased him away. We met up again in September 2004 and have been together every since. We married in 2010. His 3rd marriage and my 1st.

Share a memory you have made together: Rehabbing my 1925 kit home.