Edwardsville and Alton qualified a host of wrestlers from the Quincy 3A Regional to this upcoming Saturday’s Alton Sectional this past Saturday.

Edwardsville won the Quincy 3A title with 177 points. Alton was sixth with 86 points.

The Tigers recorded three regional champions: Noah Surtin (113) Luke Odom (126) and Josh Anderson (220).

Second-place finishers for Edwardsville were Sam Martin (195), Lloyd Reynolds (285); Dylan Wright (132); and Will Zupanci (138).

Alton’s top finisher was senior Courteney Wilson, now 37-10 at 152 pounds, who was second.

Other Redbird sectional wrestling qualifiers are: Gus Kodros (120 pounds), Garrett Sims (126), Pierre Evans (145), Nolan Woszczynski (182) and Kyle Hughes (285) all third to earn a sectional position.

Edwardsville and Alton will face other regional qualifiers from Quincy, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet Central and East Moline at the Alton Class 3A Sectional next Friday and Saturday.

CM, Jersey, MELHS advance wrestlers

CM had six sectional qualifiers in the Mascoutah Class 2A Regional on Saturday. CM finished behind Cahokia and East St. Louis in the 10-team field.

CM qualifiers were runner-up: Caine Tyus (106); Caleb Tyus (113); Hudson Brown (126); Peyton Bechtold (145). Dillion Dublo (138) and Isaac Wojcikiewicz were third at 138 and 152 pounds to advance.

Jersey’s Zeke Waltz (160) advanced in third position.

Roxana, East Alton-Wood River wrestlers advance

Roxana and East Alton Wood River scored 106 points in the Belleville Althoff Class 1A Regional for sectional competition.

Zach Kincade, now 32-6, won at 226 pounds and Roxana’s Alex Maguire was the first-place finisher at 145 pounds.

Roxana’s other qualifiers were runners-up Zach Hayes (120) and Logan Carpenter (152), and third-place finishers Cody Cherry (113), Mathew Olbert (126) and Jordan Katzmerak (132).

EA-WR’s Jake Erslon (170) and Sebastian Ledesma (106) were second. Hunter Morales (160), Gabe Grimes (195) and Adam Newberry (285) placed third to advance.

MELHS’ Timmy Lott moved on at 220 pounds, finishing third.

