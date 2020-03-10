EDWARDSVILLE - When someone thinks of the YMCA, one generally thinks of it as a place to swim, workout, play basketball or watch their kids participate in sports. You may not realize that the heart of the non-profit is actually helping those in need in the community. The Edwardsville YMCA has given support to individuals and families for decades through their financial assistance program. In order to help grow this program, they launched their Annual Campaign six years ago.

The campaign offers a focused amount of time, January thru April, where the non-profit seeks contributions from individuals and businesses in the community, as well as from their staff and members, in order to help youth, families and seniors by providing memberships, programs, outreach services, childcare and summer camp.

Year after year, the amount of requests for financial assistance increases as awareness of the possibility to ask for support rises. Some of the applications stem from job loss, doctor recommendations, single-parent households, family tragedy, fixed income or even having a special needs child. Last year the Annual Campaign raised around $181,000. This year the Edwardsville YMCA has a goal to raise $200,000. In total over $275,000 was given away in 2019 through financial assistance, which positively impacted over 2,000 individuals.

Tom Verheyen, CEO of the Edwardsville YMCA, reflects on those seeking assistance, “Our promise to the community is that we will be here to support them and to ensure that the Y is accessible to everyone. The Annual Campaign helps us fulfill that promise. We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the community. Every dollar raised goes to help provide support for the people in need of the great services the YMCA offers.”

Annual Campaign Chair, Walter Hunter said, “As a non-profit, the Annual Campaign is key to giving us the resources to take care of the people living in our community. Our YMCA is here to enrich and support the families in our community – and that means everyone, whether you can afford a membership or not.”

The campaign’s tagline is “You Make More Possible” due to the support of their staff, members, and community; thousands of people have enjoyed the facilities, programs, and services offered by the Edwardsville YMCA over the years. The Y focuses on developing the potential of youth, improving health and giving back to their neighbors. Those possibilities were opened up for those in need because of committed Y friends and generous donors. If you would like to make a contribution, please visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.

