EDWARDSVILLE – Starting today through Wednesday at 12 pm, SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics will participate in #GivingTuesday, a worldwide effort to promote support for non-profit institutions, organizations and community groups.

SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics has set up an online donation platform called Gesture. Once registered on the site, support can be targeted to a specific SIUE program.

No gift is too small, and all donations directly benefit Cougar Athletics and enhancing the student-athlete experience. The link is now live.

More information about SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics' participation in #GivingTuesday is available by contacting Allie Wielansky at awielan@siue.edu.

Click Here to Support SIUE Athletics - http://GIVESIUE.gesture.com