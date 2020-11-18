ST LOUIS —For the past 55 years, the Gateway Arch—the defining symbol of our region—has continued to serve as a beacon of hope, strength, and pride for our community. This holiday season, consider a gift that gives back to our iconic monument and ensures it remains a vibrant, world-renowned destination for generations to come.

Gateway Arch Park Foundation Membership

Gateway Arch Park Foundation members play a vital role in providing critical support for Gateway Arch National Park’s ongoing conservation, education, and community engagement programs. Whether you treat yourself or gift a membership to a friend, membership support makes it possible for the Foundation—the official fundraising partner of Gateway Arch National Park—to provide enriching experiences for all visitors, make improvements to the park grounds and museum, and ensure the preservation of the park for future generations.

Plus, there is no better time to join this community of supporters—now through the end of the year, all new memberships will be matched by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees up to $200,000. Join today and double your impact!

Kendra Scott Gives Back

Check off all the jewelry-lovers on your list: From November 18 at 12 a.m. to November 19 at 11:55 p.m., Kendra Scott will donate 20% of each purchase to the Gateway Arch Park Foundation when you shop in-store at Kendra Scott’s Central West End location (32 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63108) or online at www.kendrascott.com. At checkout, be sure to mention “Gateway Arch Park Foundation” in-store or use the code GIVEBACK9002 if shopping online.

Arch Apparel

Celebrate 55 years of the Gateway Arch in style with Arch Apparel’s Gateway Arch 55th Anniversary Champion® Crewneck and Look There's the Arch Beanie. Arch Apparel will donate 15% of profits from sales of these items to support the mission of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

The Arch Store

Did you know? Gateway Arch Park Foundation members receive 10% off their purchases at The Arch Store, located in the Gateway Arch Visitor Center. (You can also shop online!). Whether you want to decorate your tree with a Gateway Arch ornament, document your national parks travels with a passport book, complete a puzzle with the family, or explore the constellations in the night sky, The Arch Store is full of exclusive National Park Service-approved products you won’t find anywhere else. What’s more, purchases from The Arch Store support the educational mission of Jefferson National Parks Association, another Gateway Arch National Park partner.

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good. Taking place this year on December 1, consider giving to the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. With your support, together we will ensure Gateway Arch National Park remains an inviting and inclusive place for health, wellness, and education for our community.

