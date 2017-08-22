ALTON - The Superprestige Cyclocross is returning to the Riverbend with the first race at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, at Rock Springs Park.

Tom Harp, from The Alton Cyclery, said the closed looped course is exciting as it's the only event of it's kind in the immediate area.

"It's got a different appeal," Harp said. "It's roughly about a mile and half in length. Racers race for period of time, so as many laps as you can complete in the time allotted for your race. It's a little off road, really fast and there's barriers thrown in. Riders have to dismount their bikes clear the barriers and get back on their bike all in the course of the lap. It's just a ton of fun."

The cyclocross series has been going on for about 10 years with three unique tracks at parks across the community including Rock Springs Park, Gordon Moore and La Vista.

"I like to use the local parks," Harp said. "Godfrey has been in particularly welcoming with La Vista Park. That's actually our permanent cyclocross practice field. Rock Springs is fantastic. Everybody loves riding it. We use the brick lane. The racers seem to really dig it. I like getting 100 or so people in that park on that day."

The series starts with registration at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, at Rock Springs Park then moves to Gordon Moore at the same time on Sunday, September 24, and wraps up with the final race on Sunday, October 1, at La Vista.

Entry fees are $25 for riders and there's free races for kids.

"Kids under nine can actually come out and race a modified section of the course," Harp said. "It's pretty cool. Especially if they're kids of racers. They get to experience the same kind of feeling that mom and dad get."

Harp said anyone interested in the youth race just needs to be sure to get parents signed permission and bring a helmet.

More or information can be found on Facebook or by calling the Alton Cyclery at 618-468-1128.

