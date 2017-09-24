ALTON - Cyclists gathered at Gordon Moore Park Sunday morning for the 2017 SuperPrestige Cyclocross.

Tom Harp, of the Cyclery, said the park is a great location for the 1.7-mile course.

"Here at Gordon Moore we actually use quite a bit of the disk golf course," Harp said. "A lot of hill side, we use a little bit of gravel and we've put some of our own barriers out there to make the course nice and technical."

Harp said the cyclocross series has been going great this year and will continue into October.

"Numbers for the first race at Rock Springs were up from last year," he said. "Walking the course today with the officials, there appears to be more new faces so I think numbers are going to be pretty good, even with the heat."

The last race of the SuperPrestige Cylcocross series will start at 11 a.m. next Sunday, October 1, at La Vista Park in Godfrey.

"Courses are different," Harp said. "We use some of the same aspects every year, but we do mix it up every year and make it interesting for the racers."

