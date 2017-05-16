Phase 1: 2017-2018 Academic Needs

New High School Courses

In April, the Board of Education approved the addition of two new courses for students at Edwardsville High School for the 2017-2018 school year:

Anatomy & Physiology

Advanced Placement (AP) United States History

Implementation of a Learning Management System at Edwardsville High School

The Technology and Curriculum Departments are currently in the final stages of evaluation of learning management systems. A decision is expected to be made in early June. During the 2017-2018 school year, Edwardsville High School teachers will:

Participate in professional development on the Learning Management System (LMS)

Begin the process of transferring presentations, videos, written and digital resources, and study guides to the LMS

As a result of the revised date that funds generated by the increase in the Education Fund tax rate will be distributed to the District, the implementation date for student access to the LMS at school and home for Edwardsville High School students is now August 2018.

The transition to full use of an LMS is a process that will span 1-2 years as students and teachers alike learn to navigate the course template and begin to use more of the features offered by this system. EHS will continue to offer a hybrid classroom, one where students with and without electronic devices are able to participate fully in daily instruction, homework, and projects in each class.

The LMS is a resource that assists with organization of course information and resources but is not a requirement of the course, as it is in most colleges and universities. The District will employ a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) platform. The system will be designed to work with a student’s choice of device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Students will not be required to have a portable device at school.

Informational sessions on the use of the LMS will be offered to parents and students during the year and will be a part of all high school orientation programs in future years.

Textbooks

The K-12 Math Curriculum Study Committee has reconvened and is now reviewing instructional materials to match the revised and standards-aligned math curriculum that was implemented in 2014. As a result of the revised date that funds generated by the increase in the Education Fund tax rate will be distributed to the District, students will begin using new and updated math materials in August 2018. Teachers will receive professional development on the selected materials during the spring and summer of 2018.

Phase 1: 2017-2018 Technology Needs

In order to implement a learning management system (LMS) at Edwardsville High School in August 2018, the District 7 technology staff will:

Complete installation of WIFI

Implement wireless device security at EHS

Increase bandwidth to serve 2800+ users

Install the LMS

These projects will be completed during the 2017-2018 school year and summer 2018.

Phase 1: 2017-2018 School Security Needs

The District 7 technology staff will continue installation of updated security cameras at Edwardsville High School and EHS South during the fall of 2017.

Over the next three years, the administration will provide regular updates to the Board of Education and the community on the District’s progress toward achieving financial stability and increasing academic opportunities offered to our students.

Focus on Finance will feature regular updates on District 7’s progress toward achieving financial stability.

Blueprint for Excellence: Addressing Academic, Technology, and School Security Needs will provide regular updates related to academic improvements and technology and school security updates.

These video segments will be emailed to parents and employees and made available to the general public via the District 7 Facebook pages and the District 7 website. Citizens may request that the video updates be emailed directly to them by contacting Hadley House and submitting an email address.

First Annual Academic Signing Day at Edwardsville High School

Seniors were offered an opportunity to be recognized for their academic accomplishments by participating in the first Academic Signing Day on May 5, 2017. Much like athletes have an opportunity to be recognized by signing to play sports at a particular college or university, EHS seniors had an opportunity to be recognized for being awarded scholarships for 50% or more of their tuition cost from their selected college, university, trade/technical school, or armed service based on their academic scholarship awards.

I want to congratulate the students and families who participated in this academic event on May 5, 2017, and wish them the best as they graduate from EHS and begin the next chapter of their academic careers.

Last Day of School for the 2016-17 Year

The last day of student attendance for the 2016-17 school year is a full day of school, Friday, May 19, 2017.

