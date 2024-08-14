

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Unit School District 10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich presented his annual Quality and Excellence Awards on Monday, August 12, 2024, during the district's all-district back-to-school staff event.

These members of the Kahok Family were nominated by colleagues and chosen by Dr. Skertich to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to Collinsville Community Unit School District #10.

PreK-6th Grade Award

Recipients: Jackie Mitchell and Suzie Benson (4th Grade Teachers / Webster Elementary School)

Mitchell and Benson were nominated by Jennifer Bhooshan, who wrote:

"Both Suzie Benson and Jackie Mitchell are staples in our school district. They are the model of team teaching and it is impossible to nominate one without the other! I have observed both of these incredible women on countless occasions going the extra mile with their students. They give more time and effort to their craft than what is required and they go above and beyond in all that they do. Their innovative lessons are captivating and above all they understand that in order for their kids to succeed, they must build relationships with them!

Everyone I know in our building looks up to Suzie and Jackie. I’ve never heard anyone speak ill of either of them! They are so professional and only speak kindly of their students and other staff members. They don’t gossip but only look to lift others up. Finally, whenever you go to talk with either of them, they stop whatever they are doing, and they take the time to make space for you. They make you feel seen and heard. Angels! The both of them!

Both Suzie and Jackie inspire with innovative lessons. What is maybe the most incredible is to actually listen to them teach. They have such love and excitement for what the lesson is that the kids are sucked into the wonder of learning. It is CAPTIVATING!

They share their strengths with each other, swapping students so that Jackie can teach social studies while Suzie unleashes her love of science! (SIDENOTE: If you have not watched Suzie teach science, it will knock your socks off! The kids are obsessed). These women are always doing something incredible and hands-on! From simple machine projects, living history museums, all the way to huge stage productions of “The First Thanksgiving!” It is inspiring!

Also, listen to Jackie read to her kids!!! It is not uncommon to walk through the building and find the 4th grade classrooms all curled up around Jackie in some cool alcove in the building with the kids mesmerized at some new book that Jackie is word painting with all different voices and inflections.

I WANT TO BE IN THEIR CLASSROOM!"

7th-12th Grade Award

Recipient: Alexandra Allen (Speech Language Pathologist / Collinsville Middle School)



Allen was nominated by Amy Thompson, who wrote:

"Alexandra establishes a rapport with students and finds engaging activities to keep students’ interests. Alex helps students feel relaxed and always has a smile on her face even though she was taking on extra duties to see RTI speech students while a therapist was on leave.

Alexandra provided support to me, a therapist, in order to provide RTI services, create a spreadsheet of upcoming meetings for therapists to cover a therapist’s lead, and provided support to assist in the referral process for SAAP meetings. Not only has Alex supported me personally, but she has led group discussions for PLC meetings. Alex has always answered questions and has collaborated on several cases.

Alex comes prepared to IEP meetings with easy to read charts and templates. Alex is very punctual and establishes a good rapport with parents and other professionals.

Alex has extensive knowledge of AAC devices. She has mentioned several different options for programming them. Alex personally assisted in creating a spreadsheet with all of the upcoming IEP meetings for therapists to sign-up when a person went on leave. Alex attended a SAAP meeting to help me learn the procedures for this district. Alex collaborated with me on testing for difficult cases. Alex was always available and answered questions almost instantly.

Alex volunteers in three different clubs."

Educational Assistant Award

Recipient: Arlene McNutt (Educational Assistant / Collinsville High School)



McNutt was nominated by Barbara Lindauer, who wrote:

"Students love Mrs. McNutt because she is kind, loving, fun, and cares about them. She gets to know every student in her class as a whole person and remembers details about their lives. She is able to see exactly what each child brings to the school, and uses their unique strengths to help them overcome their struggles and develop a positive self-concept.

Mrs. McNutt never slows down. She is always looking for ways to improve the school environment for her peers. She is always cleaning classrooms and the lounge, as well as picking up trash around campus. She makes us treats to keep up morale and offers help wherever needed.

Mrs. McNutt has all of the qualities of a professional. She is an excellent listener and communicator. She is outstanding in regard to collaboration, adaptability, empathy and patience. She has an engaging presence, and brings real-world learning into the classroom. These qualities have led me to view her as much more than an aide in the classroom but as a veteran teacher.

Even after working for Unit 10 for over twenty-five years she still wakes up every day and gives 100% to her job. She is always on the lookout for a person in need. When she knows a student is lacking in school supplies she will either find the item or purchase the item herself. I have witnessed her discreetly escort a student to the Kahok Closet to make sure that they had shoes or clean clothes. She also goes to garage sales and if she sees an item that she knows the school or an individual needs, she buys it and brings the item to school.

Mrs. McNutt has taken an Iranian family from the community under her wing. Over the past few years she has been helping this immigrant family navigate housing, transportation and food resources. She takes this family’s difficulties seriously and understands the ways the challenges of daily life can impact every aspect of life."

Special Award

Recipient: Bradley Hyre, Assistant Superintendent / Director of Student Services



Hyre was recognized by Dr. Mark B. Skertich, who said:

"Mr. Hyre encounters numerous former students who praise the profound impact he had on their young lives. Though his role has shifted to the district office level, he and his team continue to assist families in need daily, navigating challenges throughout the year and providing relief or access to assistance.

On any given day, Mr. Hyre deals with challenging family matters, the day-to-day grind of registration and residency, angry individuals, transportation and building-level discipline issues.

Despite his world often being filled with more negatives than positives, he remains level-headed, calm, positive, and a good listener. Mr. Hyre's approach is to resolve matters in the best way possible for students while maintaining professionalism, regardless of how others respond.

Mr. Hyre regularly visits school buildings to engage with all staff members. He is thoughtful in asking about their families, their jobs (both the good and the bad), and pays close attention to the smallest details of their personal and professional lives. He shows his care through subtle conversations, honest feedback, and a quickness to offer compliments. He knows just the right words to use during times of celebration, grief, or crisis. Hence his nickname…the Closer!

Over the past five years, he has significantly reduced the need for face-to-face registration, now completing this monumental task in just a few hours. He has been instrumental in establishing the Kahok Academy and the Success Center. The former focuses on credit recovery, while the latter provides an alternative setting for students. It's safe to say that Mr. Hyre always roots for the underdog, doing everything in his power to provide students with the staff and resources they need to succeed in high school and beyond.

If you have a bad day, Mr. Hyre is there to offer encouragement, wisdom, or simply lend an ear. He cares deeply about people, understanding that while our profession is focused on students, their success stems from the efforts of both certified and non-certified staff.

Education is a people business, and one of his greatest strengths is ensuring that everyone feels valued. Whether it's an early morning text, a building visit, or a late-night call, Mr. Hyre shows that he cares about his colleagues, and we all know it."

