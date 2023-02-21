ALTON - Alton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner today issued a statement about some precautionary measures taken for about 10 minutes at Alton Middle School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

"Shortly before 11 Friday morning, we were notified of a disturbance in the community by the Alton Police Department," Alton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner said. "The neighborhood this occurred in was near Alton Middle School. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the school was placed on a very brief lockdown for approximately 10 minutes.

"This was only a precautionary measure and law enforcement officials soon gave us immediate approval to resume our normal school operations."

